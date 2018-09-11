AnimalsIndiaKeralaNEWS

Found This Missing Kitten? Then Call This Number & Get Rs.10000 Reward

Sep 11, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Have you seen this kitty roaming in your neighbourhood? Then quickly dial this number and earn a reward of Rs. 10000.

Since the 31st of August 2018, this household has lost their precious kitten. After an intensive search, the family took the next step to find their kitten.

They placed an advertisement in the local papers:

newspaper clipping of missing kitten

The kitten has been missing from Malayinkeezhu, Shastham Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Those finding the kitten will get the reward mentioned in the news clipping- Rs. 10000

The kitten is 2-years-old with soft white fur. The kitten has lost its 2 incisor teeth.

Those finding the kitten can contact on this number: 9447228321.

