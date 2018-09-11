Poofy Ponytail Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Try this stylish hairstyle:
- Section your hair. Leave one-fourth of front hair and make a ponytail with the rest of the hair.
- Secure the pony with a hair tie.
- Fluff the hair by gently pulling the pony apart from both the sides.
- Now spray Dry Shampoo on the front section of your hair before you style it and to create texture and add some volume.
- Backcomb the front section of your hair to create volume.
Pin all the hair back using bobby pins. Make sure not to flatten your hair by pressing them down.
- Finish off by spraying for that extra gloss and shine to your hair to set your do in its place.
- Done!
