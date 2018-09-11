FashionTrendy Hacks

Poofy Ponytail Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Sep 11, 2018, 08:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
poofy-Pony-Hairstyle

Try this stylish hairstyle:

  • Section your hair. Leave one-fourth of front hair and make a ponytail with the rest of the hair.
  • Secure the pony with a hair tie.
  • Fluff the hair by gently pulling the pony apart from both the sides.
  • Now spray Dry Shampoo on the front section of your hair before you style it and to create texture and add some volume.
  • Backcomb the front section of your hair to create volume.
    Pin all the hair back using bobby pins. Make sure not to flatten your hair by pressing them down.
  • Finish off by spraying for that extra gloss and shine to your hair to set your do in its place.
  • Done!

Also Read: Bubbly Pony Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 10, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Natural hair growth tips for long, beautiful and healthy hair

The-Dutch-Braid-Bun-Hairstyle
Aug 29, 2018, 08:35 pm IST

The Dutch Braid Bun: Step By Step Tutorial

Orange-Peel-Powdewr-Face-Pack
Aug 31, 2018, 10:25 am IST

Homemade Orange Peel Powder Face Pack For Tan Removal

Amazing-Beauty-Benifits-Of-Raw-Onion
Jun 1, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Raw Onions

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close