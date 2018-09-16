IndiaNEWS

Fuel Continues Its Upward Climb As Rupee Try To Stabilize

Sep 16, 2018, 09:13 am IST
fuel
fuel continues its upward climb

As the Rupee reaches its fair price while  Center tries to anchor the negative sentiments, the fuel value still continues its rise.

The price of petrol has risen by 29 paise while diesel was raised by 19 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 81.93

 

73.75

  

81.64

 

73.56

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.79

 

75.60

  

83.50

 

75.41

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.32

 

78.27

  

89.03

 

78.08

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.14

 

77.94

 

  

84.85

 

77.75

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.05

 

 

79.12

  

84.76

 

 

78.93

 

