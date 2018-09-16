Fuel Continues Its Upward Climb As Rupee Try To Stabilize

As the Rupee reaches its fair price while Center tries to anchor the negative sentiments, the fuel value still continues its rise.
The price of petrol has risen by 29 paise while diesel was raised by 19 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|81.93
73.75
|
81.64
73.56
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.79
75.60
|
83.50
75.41
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.32
78.27
|
89.03
78.08
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.14
77.94
|
84.85
77.75
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.05
79.12
|
84.76
78.93
