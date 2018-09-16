IndiaNEWS

Yogi Adityanath Government Plans To Celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150TH Birthday In This Manner

Sep 16, 2018, 09:45 am IST
Mahatma Gandhi
Yogi Adithyanath Celebrates Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth anniversary

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organized the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and commemorate the 4th year of Swachh Bharat.

And now Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath has planned to hold a unique assembly session for 24 hours where the members will discuss on Mahatma Gandhi’s policies- cleanliness, non-violence, Khadi and rural development.

“This will be a unique event though modalities of the same are being worked out. The date is also yet to be finalised”, said a government spokesman.

About 150 people who have done appreciable work in the fields of cleanliness, rural development, Khadi etc. will be felicitated by the state government.

A special logo ‘Gandhi 150’ will also be released on October 2.

