Minor Assaulted Outside Pandal During Ganesh Chaturthi

Sep 19, 2018, 02:04 pm IST
Ganesh Chaturthi saw the molestation of a minor devotee behind one of the Ganesha’s pandal venue.

In Maharashtra on Monday night, a 13-year-old was raped by a 24-year-old man who had gone to Ganesha pandal to offer her prayers.

The victim was with her companions when the accused, a pandal contractor lured the girl out and took her to the back of the venue and raped her and then fled.

The victim informed her parents of the incident who lodged a complaint in the police station.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A search is on for the absconding accused.

