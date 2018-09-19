President Ram Nath Kovind Launches Webpage Ahead Of Gandhi’s 150th Birthday

PM Modi had launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat & to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

And now President Ram Nath Kovind has launched a webpage (http://gandhi.gov.in/) and a logo to commemorate the birth of the Father of the Nation at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

The logo was obtained through crowdsourcing, and the Logo Branding will be done in Trains, Air India aircraft, State Roadways Buses, Government websites, Government advertisements besides Public Sector Undertakings.

The salient features of the new webpage are to identify visitors from different geography and serve them personalized information. Besides, information related to Gandhian literature, philosophy, audios, videos, rare photos are available in the portal.

According to an official release, the two-year-long celebrations from October 2, 2018, to October 2, 2020, will be held across the country and all over the globe to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.