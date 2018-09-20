Pakistan-based terror groups continue attacks in India : US report

In its annual ‘Country Report on Terrorism’ the US State Department said the Indian leadership has expressed resolve to prevent terrorist attacks domestically and to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism.

The report further said India, continued to apply sustained pressure to detect, disrupt and degrade terror operations within its borders. It said that the the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist groups continue to pose a regional threat and that Pakistan did not adequately address America’s concerns on terrorism.

The report said that although terrorist attacks took place in 100 countries in 2017, fifty-nine percent of all attacks took place in five countries. Those are Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Philippines. Similarly, 70 per cent of all deaths due to terrorist attacks took place in five countries, and those are Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, and Syria.