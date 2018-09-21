From ‘Fair & Lovely’ To ‘Dark & Lovely’- 2 Women’s Fight Against Stigma

Society is concerned with their looks & beauty, the way the dress, what they wear and the most importantly- how fair they are.

And there are many cosmetic companies taking advantage of this insecurity of the people by producing various fairness & whitening creams, lotions & powders.

But this Pakistani artist based in Canada decided to fight against the stigma by taking a mind-blowing selfie & uploaded it onto her Instagram handle:

Zainab Anwar said: “I took this image in my bedroom by self-timing my camera. The social message behind this is specifically directed to the Indian subcontinent which is why I am in traditional attire.”

“Growing up I had faced scrutiny for being “dark” and my relatives would give me fairness creams. Thus, I thought of creating a tube with the opposite idea to make people question this whole industry which is promoting so much negativity and ultimately leads to greater issues such as racism,” she told a leading news channel.

Taking a leaf out of Zainab’s Instagram picture, Bangladesh based artist Waseka Nahar has made a digital illustration of it:

“Discrimination based on your skin colour is still prevalent. And fairness creams add fuel to the fire,” 25-year-old Waseka told the news channel. “Through my artwork, I want to address colourism.”

“Zainab’s picture symbolises that there is a certain ‘stigma’ – for lack of a better word – surrounding dark skin. The picture boldly says that dark skin is as beautiful as its counterpart,” says Waseka.

Both women are happy with their creations and that it is reaching the new generation who are more aware of such stigma & is tired of such illogical beauty definitions.