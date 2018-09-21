India

IAF Deputy Chief Flies First Indian Rafale Jet

Sep 21, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Rafale Jet
While the Congress & the BJP is still fighting over the Rafale deal, the deputy chief of IAF has taken his first ride on the first Indian Rafale jet.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar on Thursday flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation for India, official sources said.

Nambiar flies Rafale jet 

Nambiar reached Paris 4 days ago, where he flew the jet to check its efficiency and also to check on the production progress of the jets.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar

The Rafale jets are being made specifically for India which is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles. The delivery of jets is to begin in September next year.

This development comes at a time when the Congress has alleged that are irregularities in the deal that the Modi government has set up.

The Center has however dismissed the opposition’s allegations on the Rafale deal.

