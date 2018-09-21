India

Mehabooba Mufti Tweets After Jammu Kashmir’s Kidnapped Cops Bullet Ridden Bodies Found

Sep 21, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Jammu Kashmir
bullet ridden bodies of kidnapped cops

TODAY, 4 Jammu Kashmir police officers were kidnapped by militants and 3 of them were killed in cold blood.

The 3 Special police Officers’ bullet-ridden bodies were found in Shopian near their village, while the rescued constable has resigned.

This comes after the Hizbul Mujahideen had released a threatening video asking the state’s police officers & government officials to resign their jobs in 4 days time or die.

Within minutes the police officer death being made known, the state’s former Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti had tweeted on the matter:

Amid this, the Foreign Minister of India & Pakistan were set to meet in the US as per the request of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Will the meeting take place?

