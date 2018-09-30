Pakistan Accuses India Of Calling Of Meeting Between Foreign Ministers At UNGA

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, Pakistan accused India of backing from peace talks between the 2 Foreign Ministers that were to take place earlier this month at the sidelines of the UNGA.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that on “flimsy grounds” the meeting between him & his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj were cancelled.

At the time when the meeting was to take place 3 Jammu Kashmir police cops were kidnapped & killed while 1 survived, by the militants.

At the 73rd UNGA session, Qureshi said: “The meeting between India and Pakistan could have been a good opportunity to have a dialogue on various issues. But due to their attitude, the Indian government lost this opportunity for the third time.

India prefers politics over peace. Pakistan desires a relationship with India based on mutual respect; seeks resolution of disputes through dialogue. Pakistan is keen to pursue partnerships for peace and prosperity in our immediate neighbourhood and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists.