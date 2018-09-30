India

PM Modi To Interact With Nation On 48TH ‘Mann Ki Baat’ TODAY

Sep 30, 2018, 06:09 am IST
Less than a minute
Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi on 48th Mann Ki Baat

TODAY Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the nation on the ‘Mann Ki Baat.

At 11:00 AM 48thMann Ki Baat’ radio program will be aired on Doordarshan & All India Radio (AIR).

The Prime Minister Office, Information & Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News’ YouTube channels to will air the program.

AIR’s website- http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in will air the 48th edition radio program as well. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 08:00 PM.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 5, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

Banks collect Rs 5,000 crore as minimum balance penalty in 2017-2018

RS
Mar 25, 2018, 06:20 am IST

ADR releases Rajya Sabha Mps assets report : Here’s the full list

Dec 28, 2017, 09:07 pm IST

Sex CD allegation case: Senior Journalist granted bail

fuel price
Aug 28, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Fuel Prices Rockets High On Third Day; See LIST Here

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close