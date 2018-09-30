International

Serena Williams Goes Topless For This Reason

Sep 30, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Serena Williams’ Instagram handle saw the tennis star in a bold pose singing a 90’s hit song.

The Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself’ took a slow version with the 37-year-old Serena Williams singing the song topless in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

See Serena’s Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

The video was produced by the I Touch Myself Project, launched in 2014 by bra manufacturer Berlei in honour of Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer at age 53 in 2014.

The tennis star’s fans applauded her for her performance, and the video hit 1.3 million times in the first 10 hours it was posted.

