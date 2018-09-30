Serena Williams Goes Topless For This Reason

Serena Williams’ Instagram handle saw the tennis star in a bold pose singing a 90’s hit song.

The Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself’ took a slow version with the 37-year-old Serena Williams singing the song topless in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

See Serena’s Instagram video here:

The video was produced by the I Touch Myself Project, launched in 2014 by bra manufacturer Berlei in honour of Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer at age 53 in 2014.

The tennis star’s fans applauded her for her performance, and the video hit 1.3 million times in the first 10 hours it was posted.