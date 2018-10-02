Railways ‘Vegetarian Day’ On Gandhi Jayanti Has Been Cancelled

On the 2nd of October, the Indian Railways had decided to observe the day as ‘Vegetarian Day’.

But this plan was quickly scrapped.

Initially the Indian Railways had decided to ban non-vegetarian food in trains & stations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to reports, non-vegetarian food including egg biriyani, chicken biryani and egg noodles will not be served in trains including premier trains catered by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), food stalls at station premises and railways offices on October 2.

The ‘Vegetarian Day’ was to be observed from 2018-2020 on Gandhi Jayanthi, but the decision was not well received by the rail passengers association.

Naina Masilamani, Member, Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai, said that the Railways had no right to decided on the passengers’ food choice for a particular day, no matter the reason or occasion.

As of now, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been ordered to serve non-vegetarian food as usual.

Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian Railways will also issue tickets with watermark of Mahatma Gandhi’s image.