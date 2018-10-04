Insensitive Pakistan Cabinet Minister Shares Stage With Terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Shocking the people of Pakistan, the nation’s Cabinet Minister was spotted sharing a dais with the infamous Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Cabinet Minister Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri was spotted sharing the dais with Hafiz Saeed.

His colleague Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “I will go home and certainly ask him why he did that. But what I am told it was an event to highlight the situation in Kashmir.

It had nothing to do with Lashkar-e-Taiba. There were other political elements there. He happened to be one of them. I think he (Qadri) should’ve been more sensitive, but it wasn’t that he subscribes to his (Hafiz Saeed’s) point of view.”

This question was posed before him at the US Institute of Peace, a US Congress-funded think-tank.

A day before the incident Qureshi assured the United Nations General Assembly that it was doing all it can to act against terrorism.

Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri, the minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony, was seated near Saeed as he addressed an All Parties Conference organized by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council. The Difa-e-Pakistan Council is a coalition of over 40 Pakistani political and religious parties that advocate conservative policies.

Significantly, a banner in the background indicated that the conference was in defence of Pakistan, and mentioned Kashmir as well as threats from India.

This comes at a time when India has stated that it is not interested in hold talks with a nation who is yet to curb the rise of terrorism in the country as well as allowing the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind a free reign.