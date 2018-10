In the Kerala Nun Rape case, Jalandhar Ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal was in the Pala sub-jail for the last 14 days has been granted remand again.

The Pala Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has extended the accused’s remand by 14 days.

The ex-Bishop who was arrested on the 21st of September was sent to remand on September 24.

Mulakkal‘s first bail application was rejected by the High Court, and now his lawyers are to apply for a 2nd one.