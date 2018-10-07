Amid Slamming Congress In His Speech, PM Modi Stops Talking At Rally

Prior to the Elections Commission announcing the elections dates in 5 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had blown the elections horn with his speech in Rajasthan.

At the rally speech, PM Modi had slammed the Congress for its vote-bank policies that the party has been indulging in for decades.

On one side there is the politics of vote-bank, and on the other side, you have a government which works with the belief of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. While others believe in breaking society, dividing society, we believe in uniting society and working with all, for the benefit of all,” PM Modi said.

For a few minutes, PM Modi was forced to stop his speech midway as a strong gust of wind blew.

“Even nature is with us. See, this is the storm of victory,” the PM said.

He then continues to praise Vasundra Raje’s government and pointed out that Congress not only failed the people of the country but also as an opposition.

“We tell them, let us debate on the work done by you and compare it to the work done by us. But they run away from any such discussion. All they are interested in is in telling lies, creating doubt and fear,” Modi said at the rally.