These 4 Indian Spices Can Help Maintain Your Diabetes

Besides medicine and controlling your food intake, what else can you do to maintain your diabetes?

Did you know that these common Indian spices found in an Indian household are the remedy to diabetes? Most common spices have found that they possess powerful antioxidant and antibiotic properties that benefit overall health. Some spices are known to manage blood sugar levels in an efficient way.

So here are some spices that you should add to your diet:

Turmeric

Turmeric is used for its healing properties in Ayurveda. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties make it an excellent spice for boosting immunity and skin health. And the best way to intake your turmeric for diabetes is to drink turmeric milk

Cloves

Cloves have antiseptic as well as germicidal properties. Moreover, they offer anti-inflammatory, analgesic and digestive health benefits for diabetes. Cloves also help keep your blood sugar levels in check and are known to promote insulin production, further controlling diabetes.

Garlic

According to a study published in the journal Phytomedicine, consumption of garlic increased the serum insulin in diabetic rats. So make sure you are adding enough garlic in your daily diet.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an antioxidant that’s been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce fasting blood sugars. Moreover, cinnamon has the ability to improve insulin sensitivity. Drink cinnamon tea to stay healthy.

NOTE: This content including advice provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.