Several Odisha Mothers Name Daughters After Cyclone Titli

After the Cyclone Titli wreaks havoc in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, several mothers name their daughters after the cyclone.

Mothers in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have named their newborn daughters as “Titli” because they were born either before the very severe cyclone’s arrival in the coast or after it made landfall.

Titli means butterfly in Hindi.

A mother who gave birth to twin girls wants to name her daughters Titli

In the community health centre (CHC) Aska, as many as nine babies were born between Wednesday night and 11 AM on Thursday. All of them were girls.

“We have decided to name the babies which were delivered after Wednesday midnight as Titli, said Mohan Barik, the gynaecology specialist of the hospital.

On Wednesday, over 100 pregnant women were shifted to hospital for a safe delivery. Out of the 100 mothers 64 gave birth during the night hour and Thursday morning.

This is not the first occasion when the people of Odisha have named children after a cyclone. During the super cyclone in 1999, where about 10,000 people were killed, the parents had named their babies after the name of the calamity.