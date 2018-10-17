KeralaLatest News

Is An Andhra Pradesh Woman The First One To Climb Sabarimala?

Oct 17, 2018, 11:04 am IST
Andhra Prashed based Madhavi to enter Sabarimala?

This is a breaking news. Is an Andhra Pradesh woman is the first one to step into the Sabarimala temple?

A 45-year-old woman named Madhavi from Andhra Pradesh was the first woman to have walked on the Ayyappan Road.

During the initial journey, the police had accompanied them and once on the Ayyappan Road,  the police backed off the protesters had rounded up on her and her family and forced them to retreat back.

The woman herself has said that she is returning back

The ‘Save Sabarimala’ protesters, headed by Rahul Eswar has rejoiced in their victory.

This is not the first incident, as the protesters had previously stopped police officer who was not above the age of 50.

