Sangh Parivar prepares strategies to beat women wall

Dec 6, 2018, 11:44 am IST
The BJP and RSS have come with a decision to unite all the Hindu organizations to resist and defeat ‘Women Wall’ of government. Sangh Parivar has determined to stage a protest by together with numerous community-based organizations.

Sangh Parivar has decided to hold a meeting with all the organizations under Sabarimala Karma Samiti. It has been reported that the meeting will be held on December 12th. The ‘women wall’, to be staged by the state government on January 1st.

There is bitterness has initiated among Sangh Parivar activists following the withdrawal of BJP from Sabarimala protests. The government and CPM have decided to exploit the situation. ‘Women wall’ is being organized by the government amidst this. All the community-based organizations except NSS has backed the ‘women wall’. This has also agitated BJP workers. Sangh parivar has also decided to chant ‘saranam’ at every place where the government stages the ‘women wall’.

