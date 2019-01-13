MS Dhoni Meets his 87-Year-Old Australian Fan. WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni may not have had the best of batting form in recent times but there is no denying the fact that he is one of the all-time greats of ODI cricket. He is the most successful Indian captain, has won most major ICC trophies and a few IPL and Champions league trophies to go along with it.

Yesterday MSD, despite scoring a 50 was trolled heavily for his low strike rate. But his fan base is not getting any smaller as yesterday he made the day memorable for an 87-year-old fan in Australia.

Dhoni made sure to give enough time to the lady who looked awestruck. He talked the woman before posing for photos as the fan watched her favorite cricketer in awe. Watch the video here: