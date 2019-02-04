Tahira Kashyap’s latest pic on World Cancer Day is winning hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. But instead of getting cautious about it, the star wife fought with this deadly disease like a fighter.

Setting an example for all the cancer patients in the world, the 35-year-old writer shared backless picture of herself on the social media. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Tahira posted a picture with an inspiring caption.

She wrote, “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself.”