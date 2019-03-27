Amir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan’s pictures with her boyfriend are becoming viral on the internet

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has recently shared a bunch of new images with her mystery man on Instagram. Ira is 21 years old and sources say both of them are seen together from the past few months
Tagging one Mishaal Kirpalani, Ira wrote in her post, “Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani’s, which of course, I piled onto.”
It looks like they are a much-in-love couple, almost reminding fans of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
New Year’s is such a weird concept. But we go along with it anyway. And its fun.. So Happy New Year!?
