Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad praises film ‘Uyare’

Apr 29, 2019, 10:47 pm IST
Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad has joined the list of celebrities who praised the recently released Malayalam film ‘Uyare’. He on his Facebook page expressed his good words about the film. He said that the film which lacks the essential ingredients for a commercial movie makes the audience applause at the end of the film

Debutant director Manu Ashokan’s ‘Uyare’ starring Parvathy, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles had hit screens last Friday. Bobby and Sanjay have scripted the film. Three new producers Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga are backing it under the banner of S Cube Films.‘Uyare’ is the story of an acid attack survivor, but it has some very interestingly sketched characters and progressive politics.

Read FB post:

'????' ?????.????? ??????? ??????????? ?????????. ??? ?????? ????????? ?????????????? ????????????? ?????????????…

Gepostet von Sathyan Anthikad am Sonntag, 28. April 2019

