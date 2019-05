In wrestling, world number one Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won the gold medal as he defeated Viktor Rassadin in the finals of men’s 65kg freestyle in the Ali Aliyev wrestling tournament in Kaspiisk, Russia.

Bajrang got the better of the local favourite 13-8 in his final bout after being down 0-5 at one stage.

The 25-year-old Indian grappler had won a gold medal last week at the Asian Championships in Xi’an, China.