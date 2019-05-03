ICC T20I Rankings: India India slips to the fifth position

India has slipped to the fifth position in ICC T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council (ICC) today released an expanded men’s Twenty20 International team rankings with 80 teams.

India with 260 points has dropped three places to fifth in the latest list. The ICC T20 World Cup champions of 2009, Pakistan have retained their top position with 286 points. The next three teams are South Africa (262), England (261) and Australia (261).

The move to expand the table follows ICC’s decision last year that all men’s T20 matches between members from January 1, 2019, will be classified as internationals.