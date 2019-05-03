Latest NewsSports

Indian Women’s Football League 2019 begins on Sunday

May 3, 2019, 10:22 pm IST
The Indian Women’s Football League will begin on Sunday at Punjab. In the opening match the defending champions ‘Rising Student’s Club’ will take on ‘Gokulam Kerala FC’ in Ludhiana on Sunday.

12 teams are participating in the event. The teams are divided into two groups of six each.

Group I consists of Rising Student’s Club, Gokulam, FC Alakhpura, Hans Women Football Club, Central SSB Women Football Club and Panjim Footballers.

Group II has Manipur Police, Sethu FC, Bangalore United FC, SAI-STC Cuttack, FC Kolhapur City and Baroda Football Academy.

