Human Trafficking: Chinese nationals arrested

May 4, 2019, 12:15 am IST
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan have arrested four people including Chinese nationals on the charges of trafficking girls to China by contracting marriages from the Punjab province.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated action following reports that Chinese nationals are involved in organ selling and forced prostitution of Pakistani girls after marrying them here and later taking them to China.

A team of the FIA Faisalabad raided a hotel where a marriage ceremony was on and arrested four people including two Chinese nationals. The officials said the suspects had long been involved in trafficking of girls to China.

Following the raid, both the Chinese men and as many of their facilitators were arrested. However, the officials allowed the two young girls and their family members go home after recording their statements.
FIA’s Punjab province Director, Tariq Rustam, said that both Chinese men have been shifted to the agency’s prison.

