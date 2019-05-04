Indian origin romancer jailed for “trick-cheating” 6 UK women of over Rs 7 crore.

A 32-year-old Indian origin man who stays in London is now called as the “romance fraudster” by UK police. The same suspect have now been sentenced to 6 years and one month after he was proved guilty of trick cheating six women he met online and lured them to invest huge amount of money in companies which did not exist.

The suspect is identified as Keyur Vyas hailing from east of London is now sentenced to four years in jail by the Kingston Crown Court under the investigation by the Scotland yard for his fraudulent activities.

In the police investigation they found he had committed fraud against six different women, with his overall fraud estimated at over Rs 7.2 crore.

“Vyas used a tried and tested technique to commit fraud. He used the trust he had gained to get them to invest in non-existent companies,” said the police.

After gaining their trust, Vyas would encourage them to invest in various other business startups for a larger return. But no such kind of startup never existed.

It is also reported that, Vyas would also put pressure up on his girlfriends to continue investing more money to get promised returns. He also used fear as the tactics and warned them that it they complain to police they would loose all their money.

Unfortunately, we see cases like this fairly often and my advice to anyone in an online relationship whatever nature is never to send personal details or money to someone who you have never met in person, asserted the police in charge.