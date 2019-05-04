IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground today. By this victory, the Delhi Capitals crushed Rajasthan Royals’ playoff hopes.

Delhi restricts Rajasthan to 115 for nine and then chased down the target in 16.1 overs, with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on a 38-ball 53.

The win lifted Delhi to the second spot in the standings with 18 points from 14 games. Delhi would need Mumbai Indians to lose against Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow. A win for Mumbai would automatically drop Delhi to the third spot as they have an inferior net run-rate.

Score Board:

Delhi Capitals -121 for 5 (Pant 53*, Mishra 3-17, Sodhi 3-26)

Rajasthan Royals -115 for 9 (Riyan 50, Ishant 3-38)