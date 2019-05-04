IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab

In Indian Premier League Cricket, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab in the final league match. The Kolkata team defeated hosts Punjab by 7 wickets.

Chasing a target of 184, KKR openers Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn got off to a solid start. Lynn fell in the last over of the powerplay but not before scoring at over 200 strike rate. His 46 came off just 22 balls. Thereafter, Robin Uthappa took responsibility.

Dinesh Karthik made quick-fire 21 off 9 balls and sealed the match in visitors’ favour. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali. KXIP openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle both fell cheaply inside four overs with the scoreboard reading 22.

Thereafter, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran played their natural game and built a decent partnership.

Score Board:

Kings XI Punjab – 183/6 (20)

Kolkata Knight Riders – 185/3 (18)