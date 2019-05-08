Latest NewsInternational

Black women create history by winning US beauty pageant titles

May 8, 2019, 09:05 pm IST
Three Afro-American women created history by winning all the three titles of Miss.USA beauty pageant. The women win Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA titles.

Cheslie Kryst, 28, won the Miss USA contest, and Kaliegh Garris, 18, won Miss Teen USA. They joined Nia Franklin, 25, who was crowned as the 2019 Miss America in September.

Miss America, the oldest of the top three pageants, was created in 1921. Miss USA began in 1950 and Miss Teen USA in 1983.

Until the 1940s, Miss America barred women not of “the white race” from participating.

 

