Commodity Market: Gold prices rose by Rs.180

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver go up. At the bullion market, the price of gold rose by 180 to 32,850 for 10 grams. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity surged by Rs 180 each to Rs 32,850 and Rs 32,680 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Meanwhile, silver ready rose by Rs 100 to Rs 38,220 a kg and weekly-based delivery declined by Rs 228 to Rs 37,106 a kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.