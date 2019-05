In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian Rupee slipped against the US dollar in early trade. In the market, the Indian rupee opened weakly and slipped by 21 paise to 69.64 against US dollar in early hours of trading.

The Indian rupee has settled at 69.43 against US dollar on Tuesday. At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 69.57 and fell down to 69.64.