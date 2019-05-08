SPECIAL STORY; This 79-year-old women lived her whole life without electricity

In this scorching summer, no one can imagine a life without electricity for even a few hours. But this professor Dr Hema Sane, the 79-year-old professor has been living in a house without electricity Budhwar Peth, Pune all her life.

She is not using electricity as she loves nature and the environment for unconditionally.

Food, shelter and clothing are the basic needs. Once upon a time, there was no electricity, it came much later, I can manage without it,” she said.

she asserts that her area belongs to ger dogs, to cats mongoose and a lot of birds.

“It is their property, not mine. I am only here to look after them,” she added.

People call me a fool, I may be insane but it doesn’t matter because it’s my wicked way of life. I may live as I like,” Sane said firmly.

This nature lover holds a PhD in Botany and was a professor at the Garware College Pune.

These birds are my friends and whenever I do my housework they come. People often ask me why don’t you sell this house, you will get so much money! I always say who will look after these trees and birds? I don’t want to go out. I want to stay with them,” she said.