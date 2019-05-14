German luxury car maker BMW launches F850 GS Adventure and the price will make you jaw-dropping

BMW Motorrad which is the wing of the German luxury car maker BMW group launched the brand new BMW F850 GS Adventure bike, priced at Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike with 853 cc will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Those can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from Tuesday onwards, the company said in a release.

“With the launch of the BMW F850 GS Adventure, we are now expanding the premium BMW Motorrad range in this segment,” said Hans-Christian Baertels, president (acting), BMW Group India.

This premium bike is equipped with a completely new instrument cluster design consisting of an analog tachometer and a multi-functional display, alongside a number of control lamps, the release stated.