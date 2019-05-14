Mamata Banerjee Meme Case: Supreme Court grants bail to BJP Youth Worker

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma after she tendered a written apology for putting objectionable picture of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. Later, the Supreme Court called back Sharma’s lawyer NK Kaul and modified it’s order. The top Court waived off condition of apology and ordered Priyanka Sharma’s immediate release. The top Court had agreed to hear Sharma’s plea challenging her arrest by West Bengal police.

A vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna on Monday took note of the plea of advocate N.K. Kaul, representing the activist, that the issue of her arrest be accorded urgent hearing. The court also issued notice to West Bengal police over the way the 25-year-old was taken into custody.