VIRAL WATCH; This is what Priyanka Gandhi did to those people who chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ in MP

May 14, 2019, 01:44 pm IST
The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who was campaigning in MP has stopped her convoy to greet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters.

Priyanka stopped her convoy, stepped out and walked up to the BJP supporters who were shouting “Modi, Modi”.

She shook hands with them and said, “Aap apni jagah aur mai apni jagah (You are where you are and I am where I am). All the best.”

The BJP supporters wished Priyanka all the best

