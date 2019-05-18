Latest NewsNEWS

Sikh man gives discounts to Muslims to promote peace in this country

May 18, 2019, 01:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Sikh trader based on a tribal village in Pakistan, to be more precise in the Northwest region of Pakistan is now giving discounts to the Muslim worshippers in the holy month of Ramzan as a special gesture to promote peace in the region.

Naraj Singh has opened a shop in the Jamrud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the essential items are sold at prices less than the rates fixed by the Government.

The edible items are sold at prices less than Rs 10 to Rs 30 as that of the original rates.

Singh said he considered it “an act of charity” and is performing the special gesture to promote peace and amity among Muslims and the minority Sikh community.

Most of the Sikhs residing in Peshawar are those whose families previously resided in different parts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) but shifted to Peshawar and started a business.

Renowned Sikh religious leader and rights activist Charanjit Singh was gunned down in Scheme Chowk area in the outskirts of the city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in May last year.

Tags

Related Articles

I can make cows speak in Tamil and Sanskrit, says Swami Nithyananda

Sep 19, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

AR Murugadoss – Vijay movie ‘Sarkkar’ official teaser is out : Watch Here

Oct 19, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

Jio offering cashback of Rs 1000 for MI A4.

Dec 1, 2017, 07:18 am IST

Drunken man’s attempted to slide down London tube escalator;video goes viral

Dec 25, 2017, 11:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close