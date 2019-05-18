Sikh man gives discounts to Muslims to promote peace in this country

A Sikh trader based on a tribal village in Pakistan, to be more precise in the Northwest region of Pakistan is now giving discounts to the Muslim worshippers in the holy month of Ramzan as a special gesture to promote peace in the region.

Naraj Singh has opened a shop in the Jamrud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the essential items are sold at prices less than the rates fixed by the Government.

The edible items are sold at prices less than Rs 10 to Rs 30 as that of the original rates.

Singh said he considered it “an act of charity” and is performing the special gesture to promote peace and amity among Muslims and the minority Sikh community.

Most of the Sikhs residing in Peshawar are those whose families previously resided in different parts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) but shifted to Peshawar and started a business.

Renowned Sikh religious leader and rights activist Charanjit Singh was gunned down in Scheme Chowk area in the outskirts of the city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in May last year.