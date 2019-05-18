Young rapist beaten to death by victim’s family

A youth was beaten to death by the relatives of the victim who was a minor girl for rapping her along with his two friends on May 14.

The three people including Lokesh, a resident of Bagheri Khurd, Ramvir, a resident of Dev Haran and the dead accused Rahul, allegedly raped a minor after they came to attend a wedding in Devnath village. After learning about the incident, the family members of the minor beat one of the accused to death while the other two managed to escape.

The remaining accused have been detained by the police. Cases of gangrape and murder have been registered.