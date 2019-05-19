CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Cannes Gallery; Kangana makes the day warmer with her thigh-high slit dress

May 19, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
The beautiful Kangana Ranaut is making headlines these days due to her Cannes Film Festival outfits. She is attending the 72nd Cannes Film Festival along with other celebrities from around the world and ever since our ‘Queen’ set foot on the red carpet, social media is flooded with her pictures! This is for the second year that the actress is attending the prestigious film fest and is absolutely slaying with her looks!

