Go Air announces more international services from Kannur Airport

May 19, 2019, 04:52 pm IST
The Indian budget airline Go Air has announced more international flights from Kannur airport. The Indian airliner will launch more international flights from the newly opened airport from May 31.

In the initial phase, the airliner will operate daily flights to Muscat and Abu Dhabi. The flights to Muscat will start form Kannur at 8.55 pm and return flight from Muscat will reach Kannur at 5.10 am. The flights to Abu Dhabi will start its journey from Kannur at 6.45 pm, and the return flight from Abu Dhabi will reach the Kannur airport at 3.45 am.

Now Go Air operates 3 services to Muscat on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and to Abu Dhabi on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.

