Thiruvananthapuram makes ‘God’s Own Country Proud’: Ranked among top 2-holiday destination

May 19, 2019, 05:14 pm IST
The capital city of Kerala made the ‘God’s own country’ proud. The state capital has won international recognition, as it came in the second position as the most favourite tourist destination in a survey.

Thiruvananthapuram ranked in the second position by a survey conducted by Germany’s Hamburg Airport. The survey was conducted from January 1 to March 31 this year. Around 4523 people participated in the survey. The results of the survey were announced by the airport management on their official Twitter page.

Christchurch in New Zealand claimed the first position in the ranking. Thiruvananthapuram came second, Cebu Philippines came third, Rovaniemi in Finland came fourth and Chongping in China claimed the fifth position.

