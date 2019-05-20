Latest NewsBusiness

Air India stops flights from Mumbai to New York

May 20, 2019, 06:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

The national air carrier Air India has announced that it has decided to stop it’s direct service to New York from Mumbai. The domestic airliner informed that it will continue the service to New Jersey airport in the US from Mumbai. Air India took this decision due to lack of passengers and the growing loss in the service.

Air India operated three services in a week in this route. The service was temporarily shut down due to the ban on Indian flights for using the air route over Pakistan by Pakistan agency. The airliner earlier announced that it will resume the service from June. But the Air India management informed that the company has decided to shut down the service.

But the service from New Delhi to New York has around 80% reservations. The service to New York from Mumbai has started by the Air India last October.

Tags

Related Articles

Lunar eclipse to be visible in India on this month

Aug 3, 2017, 11:36 pm IST
madrasa

Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Stopping Kids From Singing National Anthem

Aug 16, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

Youngster shot himself while a WhatsApp video call chat with his girlfriend

Jan 30, 2018, 03:17 pm IST
isro2

Countdown of launching ISRO’s 31 satellites begins today

Jun 22, 2017, 08:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close