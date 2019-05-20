Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver slipped down. The downfall of these metals was due to to the weak demand from the side of jewelers and the weak trend in the overseas.

In the national capital, New Delhi, the price of gold slipped by Rs. 150 to Rupees 32,720 per 10 gram. In New Delhi markets, the gold of 99.9 % and 99.5% purities slipped down by Rs. 150 each to settle at Rs. 32,720 and Rs.32,550 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold stayed firm at Rs. 26,500 per 8 gram.

On the international market spot, gold was trading at 1,275.30 US dollar an ounce. The price of gold has also slipped by Rs. 300 to Rs. 32,870 per 10 gram on Saturday.

Silver dropped by Rs. 250 to Rs. 37,350 per Kg. On a weekly based delivery, the silver price was fell down by Rs.416 to Rs. 36,161 per Kg. On the other hand, the price of silver coins remains firm at Rs.79,000 for buying and Rs. 80,000 for selling per 100 pieces.