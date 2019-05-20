Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian Rupee gains against US dollar

May 20, 2019, 04:41 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian Rupee surged against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee surged by 79 paise to 69.44 against the US dollar in the early hours of trade.

The upward movement of the doemstic currency was due to the news about the possible return of the Narendra Modi led NDA government’s return to power.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 70.36 and then go upward gaining against the US dollar and settled at 69.44.

The Indian rupee had ended trading at 70.23 against the US dollar on Friday.

