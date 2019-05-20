Latest NewsSports

Hockey: Indian women’s team defeat South Korea 2-1

May 20, 2019, 11:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Hockey, Indian women’s team defeated hosts South Korea 2-1 in the first match of the three-match bilateral series in Jincheon today.

striker Lalremsiami in the 20th minute and Navneet Kaur in the 40th minute scored for India, while Shin Hyejeong found the net for Korea in the 48th minute.

High on confidence after its impressive outings in Spain and Malaysia earlier this year, India made a strong start against the hosts. India will play its second match of the tour on Wednesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Man behind iconic Old Monk passes away

Jan 9, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

China destroys 30,000 ‘incorrect’ world maps

Mar 26, 2019, 01:59 pm IST

One of the biggest bitcoin exchanges in China shuts down

Sep 14, 2017, 08:16 pm IST

Shaikh Mohammad launches ‘Eco-tourism’ project

Jan 16, 2018, 11:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close