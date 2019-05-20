Hockey: Indian women’s team defeat South Korea 2-1

In Hockey, Indian women’s team defeated hosts South Korea 2-1 in the first match of the three-match bilateral series in Jincheon today.

striker Lalremsiami in the 20th minute and Navneet Kaur in the 40th minute scored for India, while Shin Hyejeong found the net for Korea in the 48th minute.

High on confidence after its impressive outings in Spain and Malaysia earlier this year, India made a strong start against the hosts. India will play its second match of the tour on Wednesday.