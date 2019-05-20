Italian Open Tennis 2019: Rafael Nadal clinches Men’s title

In Tennis, defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain has clinched the Italian Open 2019 title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 in the final in Rome. This is Nadal’s ninth Italian Open title. It is the 81st title of Nadal’s career. Nadal also broke a tie with Djokovic by claiming a record 34th ATP Masters 1000 crown.

The Spaniard raced through the opener in 39 minutes, the first 6-0 between the great rivals in 141 previous sets. Djokovic battled back, but in the Rome sunshine, Nadal sealed his ninth Italian Open title in two hours, 25 minutes.

It was his 81st tournament win and it takes him 34-33 ahead of Djokovic in Masters 1,000 Series titles.

Whereas, in Women’s single Czech’s Karolina Pliskova registered two straight-set victory against Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 to claim the Italian Open title.