Latest NewsSports

Italian Open Tennis 2019: Rafael Nadal clinches Men’s title

May 20, 2019, 10:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Tennis, defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain has clinched the Italian Open 2019 title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 in the final in Rome. This is Nadal’s ninth Italian Open title. It is the 81st title of Nadal’s career. Nadal also broke a tie with Djokovic by claiming a record 34th ATP Masters 1000 crown.

The Spaniard raced through the opener in 39 minutes, the first 6-0 between the great rivals in 141 previous sets. Djokovic battled back, but in the Rome sunshine, Nadal sealed his ninth Italian Open title in two hours, 25 minutes.

It was his 81st tournament win and it takes him 34-33 ahead of Djokovic in Masters 1,000 Series titles.

Whereas, in Women’s single Czech’s Karolina Pliskova registered two straight-set victory against Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 to claim the Italian Open title.

Tags

Related Articles

SC decision to adjourn BCCI case impacts Rahul, Pandya

Jan 17, 2019, 10:07 pm IST

RJD will not contest Lok Sabha elections: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

Jan 16, 2019, 10:35 am IST

Centre clears bill to double tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh

Sep 12, 2017, 08:28 pm IST

New range of Monitors and Gadgets of Acer Arrived

Aug 30, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close