‘NaMo TV’ disappeared as general election finished

May 20, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
The ‘NaMo TV’ has just vanished from the set-top boxes as the general election in the country has finished yesterday. The controversial TV app which aired the programmes and campaign activities of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been controversial all times. The opposition parties accused that the TV has violated the modal code of conduct.

The NaMo TV was launched on March 26. The TV aired rallies of Modi, interviews with Modi, films and other programmes which promote nationalistic spirit. The tv was available in DTH operators like Tata Sky, Videocon, Dish Tv. The TV has no subscription charges. It was free to air service.

The Election Commission has given Information and broadcasting ministry a notice regarding this. The ministry replied that Namo tv is an advertisement platform and it does not need a licence and can not interfere in the content it aired. The TV was funded by BJP.In April the ECI instructed that programmes aired by the TV must be pre-certified. The Delhi electoral officer also directed that not to air any content on NaMo TV without its certification.

